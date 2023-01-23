Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,975,600 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,324,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 235.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLMAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

