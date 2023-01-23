Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $158.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 417.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PWR opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.08. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

