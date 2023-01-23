Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWBC opened at $14.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

