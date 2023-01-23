Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in December

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter worth $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter worth $924,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the first quarter worth $243,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ IUSS opened at $35.52 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend
