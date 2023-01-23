Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the December 15th total of 544,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 491,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart purchased 7,500 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,075 shares of company stock worth $129,324. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,721,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 96,945 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 26.6% during the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 888,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $371.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $8.46.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

