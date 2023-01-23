Brokerages Set Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Target Price at $89.04

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

