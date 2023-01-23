Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price at $19.36

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.77. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $40.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.