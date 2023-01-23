Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $119.00

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.4 %

BMRN opened at $110.75 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 263.69 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $268,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,940,417.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,380 shares of company stock worth $4,706,718. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.