EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$79.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on EQB from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on EQB from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EQB from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

EQB Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$59.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.82. EQB has a 52-week low of C$44.81 and a 52-week high of C$78.68.

EQB Increases Dividend

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.18 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$195.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$183.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQB will post 10.2299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EQB’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

