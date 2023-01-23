Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,970.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,970.18 ($36.24).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($36.00) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($37.83) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.05) to GBX 3,100 ($37.83) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.17) to GBX 2,900 ($35.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.05) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Up 0.1 %

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,363 ($28.83) on Friday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,557 ($31.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £165.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,352.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,284.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shell’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.