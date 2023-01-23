Short Interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Grows By 17.6%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Ebang International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBON opened at $10.08 on Monday. Ebang International has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ebang International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ebang International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 580,723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ebang International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ebang International by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.