Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Target Price at $3.94

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.94.

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €3.20 ($3.48) to €3.50 ($3.80) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,820,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,665,000 after purchasing an additional 240,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,211,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2.7% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 202,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

