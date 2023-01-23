Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of INSI opened at $15.93 on Monday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Insight Select Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

