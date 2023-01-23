Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 561,800 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 661,500 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $530,573.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares in the company, valued at $316,494,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $101,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,431.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $530,573.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,494,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,048. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Cadre by 18.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cadre by 75.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cadre by 6.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadre by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cadre by 17.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Cadre stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $822.05 million, a PE ratio of 275.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cadre has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.31 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDRE. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Cadre to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

