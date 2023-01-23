Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Drops By 15.1%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 198.6% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $150,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 71.2% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $175,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Articles

