Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$12.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX.UN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,492.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,337,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,735,476.21.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.09. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$8.77 and a one year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

