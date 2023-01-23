Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.73. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

