Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Up 12.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.73. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
