Brokerages Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) PT at $32.00

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

FORM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 469.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.17. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $44.40.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

