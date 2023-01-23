Brokerages Set Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Price Target at $0.19

Shares of Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TIIAY shares. New Street Research raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €0.17 ($0.18) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.15 ($0.16) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €0.22 ($0.24) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.24 ($0.26) to €0.20 ($0.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

