PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $48.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $244.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts forecast that PRA Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,804,000 after acquiring an additional 182,635 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PRA Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 175,861 shares during the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

