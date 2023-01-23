Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives $145.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

HPGLY stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $237.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

