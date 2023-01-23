Analysts Set Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Target Price at $492.50

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $492.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHYHY. DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Cuts Dividend

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.97%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

