Analysts Set Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Price Target at $6.67

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Compugen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Compugen by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 44,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Price Performance

Compugen stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Compugen has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.