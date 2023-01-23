LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.29. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.