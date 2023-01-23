Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $177.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.40.

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.0 %

CW opened at $159.19 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.92.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

