Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $178.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

