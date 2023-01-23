Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $49.56

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,754 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,520,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 309,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

