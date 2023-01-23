Lanvin Group (LANV) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 18.49 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.03

Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 894 18 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lanvin Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.56%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 50.05%. Given Lanvin Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

