Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (FRTX) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fresh Tracks Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors 884 3841 10699 160 2.65

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.99%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 71.82%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 -$39.47 million -0.27 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors $767.19 million $146.84 million -1.92

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Competitors -4,576.34% -104.07% -37.03%

Summary

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics peers beat Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Company Profile

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

