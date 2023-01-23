Critical Analysis: Lanvin Group (LANV) and The Competition

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 720 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lanvin Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Volatility & Risk
Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s peers have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lanvin Group
|N/A
|-60.73%
|4.33%
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|11.88%
|-78.38%
|2.00%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lanvin Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lanvin Group
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|113
|593
|894
|18
|2.50
Lanvin Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.56%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 50.05%. Given Lanvin Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lanvin Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lanvin Group
|N/A
|$20.88 million
|18.49
|Lanvin Group Competitors
|$1.90 billion
|$107.98 million
|23.03
Lanvin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Lanvin Group peers beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About Lanvin Group
Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.
Receive News & Ratings for Lanvin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanvin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.