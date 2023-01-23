Reviewing Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -58.05, indicating that its stock price is 5,905% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Carbon Streaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 7.09 $45.62 million $0.83 15.05 Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 516.47 -$12.90 million $0.20 8.25

Analyst Recommendations

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 1 3.25

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus price target of $14.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. Carbon Streaming has a consensus price target of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 214.39%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46% Carbon Streaming N/A -17.58% -12.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.