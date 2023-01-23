Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $99.33 Average PT from Analysts

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average of $102.36. Badger Meter has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $291,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.