Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives $74.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $70.65 on Friday. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,188,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,380,000 after buying an additional 1,643,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,393,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,485,000 after purchasing an additional 272,010 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

