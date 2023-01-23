Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of CARV opened at $4.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

