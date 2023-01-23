StockNews.com Downgrades Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Hold

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.43.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,777,000 after purchasing an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after acquiring an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

