StockNews.com Downgrades AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Sell

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on AnaptysBio from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.08.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 3,003.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

