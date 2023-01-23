Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares in the company, valued at $524,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

See Also

