SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.91. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,981.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 85.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 81.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $148,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 60.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth $176,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

