Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.29.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

