Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ACOR stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $2.29.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
