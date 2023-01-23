Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.