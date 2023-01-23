Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.31.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
