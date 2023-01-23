StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.12.
