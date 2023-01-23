StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SDPI opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.12.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

