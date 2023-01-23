Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.78) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.33) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Commerzbank Trading Up 0.8 %

CBK opened at €9.60 ($10.43) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.17 ($5.62) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.34).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

