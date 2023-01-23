Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €61.00 ($66.30) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HEN3 opened at €65.82 ($71.54) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €66.63 and a 200-day moving average of €64.19. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($140.92).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

