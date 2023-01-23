BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.81) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.48) to GBX 265 ($3.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.26) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

