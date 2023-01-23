BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,600 ($31.73) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,450 ($29.90) to GBX 2,500 ($30.51) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.07) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($28.07).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.85) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,584.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,363.75. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($37.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £140.40 billion and a PE ratio of 818.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

