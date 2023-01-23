Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.07) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.41) to GBX 2,310 ($28.19) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,300 ($28.07).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,774 ($33.85) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,584.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,363.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.29. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,998.60 ($24.39) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($37.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.