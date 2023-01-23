Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 210 ($2.56) price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.48) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.17).
Crest Nicholson Trading Down 1.1 %
LON:CRST opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.20 ($4.15). The company has a market cap of £619.69 million and a PE ratio of -1,206.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.16.
Crest Nicholson Increases Dividend
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.