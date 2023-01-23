Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 210 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.48) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.17).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 241.20 ($2.94) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 340.20 ($4.15). The company has a market cap of £619.69 million and a PE ratio of -1,206.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 235.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.00%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

