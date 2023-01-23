Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $19.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.20.
Several research firms have commented on OMI. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 62.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.
Owens & Minor Price Performance
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.