Brokerages Set Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) PT at $6.31

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.31.

APLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 970,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,922.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Regina Ingel sold 14,500 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,950. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Applied Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,670,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $226.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 5.06.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Applied Digital will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Digital

(Get Rating)

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

