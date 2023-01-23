Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) versus Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Critical Analysis

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hannover Rück and Brookfield Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück $30.87 billion 0.80 $1.46 billion $5.64 18.21 Brookfield Reinsurance $7.35 billion 0.05 -$44.00 million N/A N/A

Hannover Rück has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.6%. Hannover Rück pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Hannover Rück has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hannover Rück and Brookfield Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 1 2 6 0 2.56 Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hannover Rück presently has a consensus price target of $184.59, indicating a potential upside of 79.77%. Given Hannover Rück’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hannover Rück is more favorable than Brookfield Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Rück and Brookfield Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück 4.18% 11.49% 1.43% Brookfield Reinsurance 1.00% 7.25% 0.33%

Summary

Hannover Rück beats Brookfield Reinsurance on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance. The Life and Health Reinsurance focuses on the insurance of persons, such as life, pension, health and personal accident insurance. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

